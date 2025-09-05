Miguel Releases New Single “”New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)” + Announces Upcoming Album “CAOS”

Singer Miguel has announced his new album, “CAOS”, and just released a surprise single from it called “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U).” The song explores the idea of standing up for what you believe in, even when it’s difficult, and asks how much you can lose without changing yourself.

Miguel uses the song to comment on bigger issues like systemic inequality and political problems, but also personal ones, including his own struggles with the music industry.

He recently released the album’s title track, “CAOS,” through his own brand platform, S1C, which aims to empower artists of color. This move shows that Miguel is taking control of his own story and career.

His new album is scheduled to be released on October 23rd.