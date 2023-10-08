Miguel Releases Video For Latest Single “Give It To Me”

Musical icon Miguel has just shared the video for his latest single “Give It To Me”.

The visual was directed by Bradley J. Calder and stars Juliana Nalu. It explores feelings of flirtation, desire, intrigue, chemistry and how they tend to draw two people together.

The song is set to be included on Miguel’s upcoming fifth studio album “Viscera” which will release soon via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. The album will also include Miguel’s single “Number 9” featuring Lil Yachty which released over the Summer.