Mobb Deep Releases Final Album “Infinite” (Stream)

Platinum-selling hip-hop duo Mobb Deep has returned with their new album, **Infinite**, available now on all streaming platforms via Mass Appeal Records. The release marks the group’s first full-length project since the death of founding member Prodigy.

The album, which features posthumous vocals from Prodigy, was produced by Havoc, who fuses his signature style with soulful introspection. Infinite serves as both a tribute to and a continuation of Mobb Deep’s legacy.

Seventeen years after their last studio album, **Infinite** brings together a mix of classic and new collaborators. The album features a lineup of legendary artists such as Nas, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah, alongside new voices like Jorja Smith and H.E.R. Production is handled by Havoc and The Alchemist.

The lead single, “Down For You,” features a surprise collaboration with Nas and Jorja Smith. The song and its music video, directed by Hidji World, explore themes of heartbreak and healing.

This new album arrives in the same year that Mobb Deep’s iconic album The Infamous celebrates its 30th anniversary. Infinite stands as the final offering from the duo and a testament to their enduring influence.