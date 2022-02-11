Moonchild Release New Album “Starfruit” (Stream)

Soul trio Moonchild have just released their highly anticipated album “Starfruit”.

The project features collaborations with Lalah Hathaway, Isley, Rapsody, Tank and The Bangas, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann, and Josh Johnson. Hathaway was featured on the group’s previously released single “Tell Him”.

The band, made up of Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk, also revealed an extensive tour with plans to kick off the North American leg at The Vogel in Red Bank, NJ on March 29, crisscrossing the country, before concluding at The Independent in San Francisco, CA on May 13.

“Starfruit” is the follow up to Moonchild’s critically acclaimed album “Little Ghost”.