Moonchild Taps Jill Scott & Rapsody For New Single “Not Sorry”

The GRAMMY®-nominated trio Moonchild has released a new single, “Not Sorry,” featuring soul icon Jill Scott and rapper Rapsody. The track is the first release from the group’s highly anticipated 2026 project.

Known for their unique blend of alternative R&B, neo-soul, and jazz, the Los Angeles-based trio of Amber Navran, Max Bryk, and Andris Mattson have returned to new music.

“Not Sorry” is described as an anthem of resilience and liberation. The song features Moonchild’s signature harmonies and lush production, complemented by Jill Scott’s powerful vocals and Rapsody’s sharp, insightful verses. The track’s core message is delivered by Amber Navran, who sings, “I’m not your fixer, I’m not your sister, I’m not your mother or your wife — but most of all, I’m not sorry.”

“We wanted this song to feel like a reclamation of voice and power,” the group said in a statement. “To have Jill Scott and Rapsody join us in telling that story is truly an honor.”

With a reputation as a captivating live act, Moonchild is setting the stage for a new era of collaborations and fearless storytelling. The group is expected to release more music throughout the year ahead of their 2026 project.