Mr. Dalvin of Jodeci Set to Release New Single “Goodtimez” + Solo Album

With fellow Jodeci groupmates K-Ci and JoJo already pursuing solo projects at the moment, Mr. Dalvin has got something in the works himself.

The artist has announced that he will release an upcoming single called “Goodtimez” on October 2nd. The song is set to feature a nostalgic vibe and a feel reminiscent of the good times we experienced prior to the pandemic.

Also on the way will be a solo album as well. No word yet on a release date or a title for the project.

Mr. Dalvin released his first and only solo album called “Met.A.Mor.Phic” back in 2000. He also contributed the remix to JoJo’s recently released single “Special”.

With new music coming from K-Ci, JoJo and Mr. Dalvin, it would now only be right for the elusive legend DeVante Swing to make an appearance as well!