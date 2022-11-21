Muni Long Joins Eric Bellinger On Remix To Hit Single “Obsession”

Eric Bellinger comes together with R&B sensation Muni Long for a remix to his latest hit single “Obsession”.

Muni long uses the Remix to offer the woman’s perspective on this version that also includes a new brand second verse from Bellinger. He adds about the remix:

“It’s an amazing feeling to have my sister and long-time friend Muni Long on the remix with me! We’ve worked together & written for other artists for years, but now it’s our turn to tell our own story for history!”

Eric also recently announced that he will embark on a new solo headlining tour next year in support of his forthcoming collab project with super producer Hitmaka, 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2. “The Obsession Tour” is set to hit 34 cities beginning Feb. 2nd in Seattle, making stops through Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, New York & more.