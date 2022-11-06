Muni Long Shares Her Rendition Of Holiday Classic “Santa Baby”

R&B sensation Muni Long gets into the holiday spirit with a sultry new version of “Santa Baby” (the Eartha Kitt 1950s standard), as heard on Carols Covered, the exclusive new yule collection available via Apple Music.

Muni adds about creating the song to Apple Music:

“The original version of ‘Santa Baby’, or the version that I really enjoy, is the version by Eartha Kitt. It’s super sexy and feminine, which is what I tried to give in my version. And it definitely is reminiscent of who I am as an artist because all of my music is about love and relationships, and although this relationship is a little unconventional, it’s giving its own little version of PDA under the Christmas Tree.”

This comes on the heels of the release of Muni Long’s debut “Public Displays of Affection: The Album”.