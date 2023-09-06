Musiq Soulchild Performs at City Winery in NYC 9/4/2023 (Recap & Photos)

We recently had the opportunity to check of Musiq Soulchild perform live at City Winery in NYC for one of his four sold out shows which took place over back to back nights.

The legendary Hip-Hop Soul icon wasted no time in reminding the audience of why they grew to love him so much. He effortless belted out hits like “Just Friends (Sunny)”, “Love”, “Halfcrazy”, “Dontchange”, “Teachme” and more. He then took a moment to address the audience, reminding music lovers that artists like himself and his peers really need their support as they continue in their careers.

Musiq then got into some of the music from his recently released collaborative album with Hit-Boy “Victims & Villains”. He even performed a few fan favorite album cuts from throughout his career, before bringing the entire room to their feet while he performed “B.U.D.D.Y.” to close out the show.

The respect and admiration in the room for Musiq was present all night while fans grooved and sang along to his music. His performance was full of energy and his vocals are on point as ever. He’s definitely someone you need to make sure to check out when he comes to your city, and of course be sure to support the latest album “Victims & Villains”!