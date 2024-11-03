Musiq Soulchild Releases New Single “October 31st” + Announces Upcoming “Victims & Villains 2” Album With Hit-Boy

Hip-Hop Soul legend Musiq Soulchild returns with the brand new single “October 31st”. The song was produced by Hit-Boy and features rapper Dave East.

The singer has also announced that he will collaborate with Hit-Boy once again on an upcoming album, and will release “Victims & Villains 2” on February 14th, 2025. The duo had previously worked together on the 2023 album “Victims & Villains”.

On that album, Hit-Boy produced all of the tracks, and a video was released for all ten songs.

The original “Victims & Villains” album was very well received, so it’s exciting that the pair will be once again collaborating on an entire album. Stay tuned for more.