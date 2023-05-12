Musiq Soulchild Releases Video For Latest Single “between love & war” With Hit-Boy

May 12, 2023 | New Videos

Musiq Soulchild has continued to keep the visuals coming following the release of his latest album.

Today he shares the video for “between love & war” from his recently released album “Victims & Villains” with producer Hit-Boy.

This is the fifth video he’s released from the album overall, following “beat of a slow jam”, “i remember you my ex”, “will i touch the sky” and the title track.

Each of the videos has been a beautiful visual depiction that brings the lyrics of the song to life in a mini movie.

In case you missed it, we recently caught up with Musiq Soulchild for an interview to get all of the background on the “Victims & Villains” album.

