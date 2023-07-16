Musiq Soulchild Releases Video For Latest Single “imreallytrynaf*ckwichu” With Hit-Boy

Hip-Hop Soul legend Musiq Soulchild continues to roll out visuals from his latest album by giving us another video with “imreallytrynaf*ckwichu”.

The song was included on his recently released album “Victims & Villains” which was in collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. Also included on this song is Musiq’s persona The Husel.

Musiq Soulchild has been promoting the album in a way that is pretty much unlike any other right now. The “Victims & Villains” album contains 10 songs and he’s already given the video treatment to now six of the tracks on there. It’s exciting to see such a special album come to life visually, and only time will tell if we get videos for the last four as well!

In case you missed it, we also recently interviewed Musiq Soulchild to discuss the “Victims & Villains” album.