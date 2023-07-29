Musiq Soulchild Releases Video For Latest Single “is it love, is it lies” With Hit-Boy

Hip-Hop Soul legend Musiq Soulchild is on a roll with releasing videos from his recent collaborative album “Victims & Villains” with producer Hit-Boy.

It feels unreal to even type but this is the seventh visual released from the ten song “Victims & Villains” album. That’s unprecedented and very admirable at the same time.

The latest video is for the song “is it love, is it lies”. The video plays out the lyrics and shows a relationship gone wrong over a woman who is obsessed with her image on social media.

In case you missed it, we recently caught up with Musiq Soulchild for an interview to discuss the “Victims & Villains” album.