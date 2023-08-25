Musiq Soulchild Releases Video For Latest Single “white rice déjà vu”

Musiq Soulchild’s collaborative album with producer Hit-Boy “Victims & Villains” was already a special project in its own right.

It’s been taken to a whole nother level by the way it’s been promoted.

“Victims & Villains” has essentially turned into a visual album of sorts. With the release of the video for “white rice déjà vu”, we’ve now stunningly received videos for eight of the ten songs on the album.

Each video has played out in an almost cinematic way as each effectively brings the words of the songs to life.

Check out the video for “white rice déjà vu” and make sure you check out everything this epic album has to offer!