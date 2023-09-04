Musiq Soulchild Releases Video For Latest Single “your love is life” With Hit-Boy

The visuals just keep coming from Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy’s collaborative album “Victims & Villains”.

The duo have just released the visual for “your love is life”, a stunning ninth video from the ten song album so far.

As with each of the videos released so far, the visual presents a cinematic backdrop to perfectly play out the lyrics from the song.

Stay tuned for the tenth and final video for “we were just binging” which is sure to arrive soon.

You can also check out our interview with Musiq Soulchild where he broke down the “Victims & Villains” album for us.