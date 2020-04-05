Musiq Soulchild Talks Dewitt 4 Dilla Mixtape, 20th Annivesary of Debut Album “Aijuswanaseing” (Exclusive Interview)

Soul star Musiq Soulchild joined us for an exclusive interview recently on Instagram Live.

We had a lot to catch up with Musiq on as he had recently released the standout mixtape “Dewitt 4 Dilla”. The project was a celebration of the late producer J. Dilla with his production used as a backdrop to cover songs Musiq sang by Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway and Prince.

In the interview, Musiq told us what inspired him to create such a unique project and what J. Dilla meant to him. We also got a chance to ask him about which of those five legends was the hardest to cover.

Next we talked to Musiq about the upcoming 20th anniversary of his debut album “Aijuswanaseing”. He gave us some insight into the creation of this masterpiece and what he remembers most about putting out the album.

Finally, we got into plans for upcoming projects and plans for touring and a new album on the horizon. Take a listen to hear from Musiq Soulchild on all of this and more!