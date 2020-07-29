The Top 10 Best Musiq Soulchild Songs

The legendary Musiq Soulchild has released eight solo albums to date and is clearly one of the standout artists of his generation. With many timeless hits and countless impactful songs over the past two decades, putting together this list is not an easy task.
We look to identify the singles and album cuts that were the most impactful and still stand the test of time. We also made sure to include a ton of honorable mention picks since it’s really not fair to end it as just ten. As you’ll see from our list, there are so many songs in this discography that deserve recognition.
As we’ve done with artists in our Top 10 Best Lists before, we really study the catalog of an artist to draw a conclusion on the best they have to offer. As always, let us know where you agree or disagree!
Click here to check out our most recent interview with Musiq Soulchild.
We also recently made a case for why you should start calling Musiq Soulchild a legend.
Without further ado, here is our list in chronological order:
Just Friends (Sunny) (from the “Aijuswanaseing” album)
The single that started it all for Musiq Soulchild, this song was included on The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps soundtrack as well as his debut album Aijuswanaseing.
Love (from the “Aijuswanaseing” album)
This Dre & Vidal produced song has gone on to be one of Musiq’s most successful and memorable. It was included on his debut.
143 (from the “Aijuswanaseing” album)
Another song from Musiq’s debut album, this one was a real standout album cut.
Don’t Change (from the “Juslisen” album)
Another timeless ballad with a touching video, this was the second single from his album “Juslisen”.
Half Crazy (from the “Juslisen” album)
Musiq chose “HalfCrazy” as the first single from “Julisen” and it became one of his most successful.
Womanopoly (from the “Soulstar” album)
Musiq’s original collaboration partners Carvin & Ivan helped craft this unique jam which was a standout from his “SoulStar” album.
B.U.D.D.Y. (from the “Luvanmusiq” album)
Musiq showed his hip hop roots over the Da La Soul sample for this unique uptempo friend anthem.
TeachMe (from the “Luvanmusiq” album)
This touching ballad was one of Musiq’s most successful and the second single from his fourth album “LuvAnMusiq”.
SoBeautiful (from the “OnMyRadio” album)
Another of Musiq’s timeless ballads, “SoBeautiful” was the second single from his fifth album “OnMyRadio”.
I Do (from the “Life on Earth” album)
Over 15 years into his career and Musiq is still giving us timeless classics like “I Do”. The production is simplistic but the structure of the song is so unique.
Honorable Mention
-Girl Next Door (from the “Aijuswanaseing” album)
-Speechless (from the “Aijuswanaseing” album)
-PreviousCats (from the “Juslisen” album)
-Newness (from the “Juslisen” album)
-RealLove (from the “Juslisen” album)
-WhoKnows (from the “Soulstar” album)
-Givemorelove (from the “Soulstar” album)
-Ms.Philadelphia (from the “Luvanmusiq” album)
-Lullaby (from the “Luvanmusiq” album)
-IfULeave (featuring Mary J. Blige) (from the “OnMyRadio” album)
-BackAgain (from the “OnMyRadio” album)
-Yes (from the “MusiqInTheMagiq” album)
-WaitingStill (from the “MusiqInTheMagiq” album)
-Walk Away (from the “Life on Earth” album)
-Simple Things (from the “Feel the Real” album)
-Start Over (from the “Feel the Real” album)
-Benefits (from the “Feel the Real” album)
“Dear John” is another one.
Music is always a matter of opinions and personal taste. But damn! This list is just wrong. If I’d never listened to Musiq Soulchild, then I wouldn’t think he was all that based of this list. Here’s the TRUTH:
1) Whoknows
How this only made yout ‘honourable mentions’ is gobsmacking to me. His best work.
2) Betterman
This one’s not even on your back-up list. Astounding! This is classic Musiq doing one of his less slow joints.
3) Just Friends (Sunny)
The song that broke Musiq and his song style. Never gets old and a real neo soul classic.
4) 143
Just love the way that this song slowly builds to a full “I love you” admission at the end.
5) Newness
Again, not even on your back-up list. So, so, so smooth and really captures the feeling of a new flame.
6) Youloveme
Now it’s becoming all too clear how different our tastes in Musiq’s music is. Yet ANOTHER that doesn’t even get an honourable mention from you, yet is firmly in my top 10. The bridge just makes this song for me.
7) Anything
Far from typical Musiq Soulchild, but an absolute banger in its own right. A feature from Swizz Beatz and guess what – not even a mention from you.
8) Speechless
My sentiments exactly that this awesome cut didn’t get so much of a shout out from you. Such a stylish tune.
9) Ifuleave
Yes, at least this got an honourable mention from you. Incredibly underrated duet that most people are sleepin’ on.
10) Girl Next Door
Just love the slow, summer vibe to this one. Love the production on this one. Good to see you at least gave it a mention – despite it not making your top 10.
So there we have it. We only share two selections in our ‘Top 10s’.
It’s all love though!