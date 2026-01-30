Grammy Award-winning artist Mýa has released her latest R&B single, “ASAP.” Co-produced by the singer and Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards, the mid-tempo track focuses on themes of relationship communication and honesty.

Ahead of its official launch, the single debuted as one of the most added records at R&B radio. It has secured early airplay in markets including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Detroit, as well as national rotation on SiriusXM.

Mýa stated that the song is intended for her core R&B audience, noting that the lyrics address reaching a “crossroad” and seeking clarity regarding personal needs during uncertain times. She added:

“This is for my core R&B fans who love feel good music, with meaningful lyrics that hit the soul. ‘ASAP’ highlights one reaching a crossroad and choosing clarity by being honest about your wants and needs in times of uncertainty, without fear or hesitation.”

“ASAP” serves as a lead-in to Mýa’s tenth studio album, which is scheduled for release later this year. To support the new music, she is scheduled to appear on the talk show Sherri on Monday, February 2, to deliver a special announcement regarding her upcoming projects.

The release coincides with the 25th anniversary of “Lady Marmalade,” the Grammy-winning collaboration featuring Mýa that remains a significant milestone in her career.