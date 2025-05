Check out the brand new single from Mya called “Face to Face”.

The song was produced by frequent collaborator My Guy Mars, along with Mike & Keys, and Mya herself.

In a special note to her fans on social media upon the release of the song, Mya shared that this was for her day ones, and was a kick off to her 27th year in the music industry.

Although Mya has not released a new album since “TKO: The Knock Out” in 2018, she continues to share new singles with her fans each year.