Mya To Star in Lifetime Holiday Film “My Favorite Christmas Melody”

Singer Mya takes her talents to the TV screen as she stars in the upcoming Lifetime original holiday film “My Favorite Christmas Melody”.

Mya acts out the part of Abby who was once a promising singer/songwriter, but now finds herself writing uninspired jingles for commercials. Her luck changes as she heads home for the holidays when she’s tapped by the local high school music teacher to save the arts program. That allows Abby to rediscover her passion for music and go on to chase her dreams.

“My Favorite Christmas Melody” is set to air on Lifetime on Sunday 12/5/21 at 8 PM EST.

On the music side of things, Mya most recently released the song “Worth It” as her alter ego Mya Lan$ky.