NAO Releases New Album “Jupiter” (Stream)

R&B sensation Nao has just released her much anticipated fourth studio album “Jupiter” via Sony Music UK/RCA Records.

This latest project is a concept album centered around pure optimism, growth and abundance. “Jupiter” takes listeners on a transformative journey, wrapped in Nao’s signature ethereal vocals and genre-blending sound. Nao adds about the album:

“Jupiter is the sister album to Saturn. Where Saturn was about tough lessons and growth, Jupiter is about coming through the other side. It’s an album of hope, joy, and trust, of embracing expansion after struggle, of letting go and stepping into something greater. This music is a reflection of that freedom, a soundtrack for the moment when you realize the universe was always working in your favor.”

“Jupiter” was recorded in collaboration with some of Nao’s longtime creative partners, including producers Loxe and Stint, whose musical chemistry with Nao has been refined over the past decade. Additional contributions from esteemed songwriters and musicians like Kareem James, Dyo, Soaky, Lauren Keen Dayyon, Nate Cypher, Carol Ades, Vince Kidd, Prgrssn, Grades, Scribz, Royce Wood Jr., and Toby Gadd helped shape the album.

To support this release, Nao will embark on a 2025 North American, UK and European tour.