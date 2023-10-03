Ne-Yo Releases New Single “Link Up”

R&B star Ne-Yo has just released the new single called “Link Up”. The smooth and seductive song was produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10 and samples the 1980s Michael Wycoff hit “Looking Up To You”.

The singer/songwriter also unveiled a corresponding visual for the song.

The release of the new single comes as Ne-Yo is wrapping up his “Champagne and Roses Tour” with Mario and Pleasure P.

“Link Up” is the first offering from Ne-Yo since he released his eighth studio album “Self Explanatory” last year.