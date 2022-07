Iconic R&B hitmaker Ne-Yo returns with his brand new album “Self Explanatory”. The project is the eighth full length album overall from the singer and releases via Motown Records.

“Self Explanatory” includes thirteen all new songs featuring the previously released singles “U 2 Luv” with Jeremih, “Stay Down” with Young Bleu and “You Got the Body”.

“Self Explanatory” is the follow up to the album “Good Man” which released back in 2018.