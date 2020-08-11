New Video: Ne-Yo – U 2 Luv (Featuring Jeremih)

R&B singer Ne-Yo has dropped the video for the single “U 2 Luv” featuring Jeremih. The single is set to be included on Ne-Yo’s upcoming album and features production from Retro Future and his longtime collaborator Curtis “Sauce” Wilson.

“U 2 Luv” contains elements of two 80’s timeless classic songs including Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit” and Zapp’s “Computer Love.”

This is Ne-Yo’s first offering since he gave us “Pinky Ring” featuring O.T Genasis earlier this year. The album has not been given a title or release date as of yet.