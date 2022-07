Ne-Yo has just shared the visual for his latest single “You Got The Body”.

The video was directed by Teyana Taylor and intercuts a head-spinning pole dance routine with footage of Ne-Yo performing to the camera, matching the song’s seductive streak.

The single is expected to be included on Ne-Yo’s upcoming eighth full length studio album called “Self Explanatory”. The project will arrive on July 15th, via Motown Records.