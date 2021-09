Check out the brand new single from Ne-Yo called “What If”. The singer has also released a visual to accompany the single today.

The song is a dancefloor anthem where Ne-Yo reflects back on a lost love and wonders what could have been.

“What If” was produced by Ebenezer and Magnus Klausen with additional vocal production by Curtis “Sauce” Wilson.

This is the follow up to Ne-Yo’s previously released hit single “U 2 Luv” featuring Jeremih from 2020.