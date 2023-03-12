New Documentary “Janet Jackson: Family First” Announced

Following the rousing success of the “Janet Jackson” documentary on Lifetime and A&E in 2022, it has been announced that they have greenlit an additional documentary on the legendary artist.

Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.

The documentary will detail Janet’s journey, in her own words and experiences with an exclusive, intimate, and honest look at her life, family, and legendary artistry.

The documentary will follow the 2023 “Together Again” tour, which will celebrate Janet Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet.”

“Janet Jackson: Family First” is currently filming and will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, with the release to be announced.

On the new documentary, executive producer Janet Jackson said:

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year. I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

Janet Jackson: Family First is directed by Ben Hirsch. It is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee. Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers.