New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Come Together For “The New Edition Way Tour”

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) proudly presents one of the most significant R&B tours in history: The New Edition Way Tour. This extraordinary 30-city, cross-country concert experience brings together three of music’s most enduring and influential acts: New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton.

The tour’s title, The New Edition Way, pays homage to the group’s unparalleled legacy as R&B pioneers and their recent street renaming in their hometown of Boston. New Edition is hailed as the ultimate supergroup, a collective whose structure birthed multiple superstars and set the blueprint for subsequent boy bands, from New Kids on the Block to K-pop sensations.

Collectively, the New Edition family—including Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD), and Johnny Gill—have amassed over 50 million albums sold and countless major awards.

The tour also celebrates the shared history between New Edition and Boyz II Men, the legendary vocal harmony group discovered by New Edition’s Michael Bivins. The two groups will share the stage for the first time, performing their combined catalog of timeless hits like “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” and New Edition’s own defining anthems.

Adding a layer of iconic excellence is seven-time GRAMMY winner Toni Braxton, whose sultry tone and 70 million records sold make her a defining voice of contemporary R&B.

Together, these artists have sold nearly 200 million albums, promising an unforgettable night of classic hits and enduring artistry.

The New Edition Way Tour launches on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Oakland Arena in California and will span 30 cities across North America, including major stops in Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York, before wrapping up on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

Fans will experience the music in a dynamic 360° view setup, providing an immersive, up-close concert experience.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR DATES

WED, JANUARY 28 | OAKLAND, CA

FRI, JANUARY 30 | LAS VEGAS, NV

SAT, JANUARY 31 | LOS ANGELES, CA

WED, FEBRUARY 4 | CHICAGO, IL

THU, FEBRUARY 5 | KANSAS CITY, MO

FRI, FEBRUARY 6 | OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

SAT, FEBRUARY 7 | DALLAS, TX

FRI, FEBRUARY 13 | NEWARK, NJ

SAT, FEBRUARY 14 | BALTIMORE, MD

SUN, FEBRUARY 15 | BOSTON, MA

THU, FEBRUARY 19 | INDIANAPOLIS, IN

FRI, FEBRUARY 20 | DETROIT, MI

SAT, FEBRUARY 21 | COLUMBUS, OH

SUN, FEBRUARY 22 | CLEVELAND, OH

THU, FEBRUARY 26 | GREENSBORO, NC

FRI, FEBRUARY 27 | CHARLOTTE, NC

SAT, FEBRUARY 28 | HAMPTON, VA

FRI, MARCH 13 | WASHINGTON, DC

SAT, MARCH 14 | BROOKLYN, NY

SUN, MARCH 15 | PHILADELPHIA, PA

THU, MARCH 19 | MEMPHIS, TN

FRI, MARCH 20 | NASHVILLE, TN

SAT, MARCH 21 | MILWAUKEE, WI

SUN, MARCH 22 | MINNEAPOLIS, MN

THU, MARCH 26 | CINCINNATI, OH

FRI, MARCH 27 | ST. LOUIS, MO

SAT, MARCH 28 | BIRMINGHAM, AL

SUN, MARCH 29 | ATLANTA, GA

FRI, APRIL 3 | NEW ORLEANS, LA

SAT, APRIL 4 | HOUSTON, TX