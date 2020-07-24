New Music: 112 – Spend It All

Legendary R&B group 112 has released their new single “Spend It All”. The song is the lead single off the group’s new EP “112 Forever: Slim & Mike” which comes out in August.

Some may notice that only two members are on that song and that is because Daron and Q Parker departed from the group in 2018. We covered the new music and the split in a recent interview with Slim.

112 have been unable to perform this year due to the pandemic but they did give us the epic battle with Jagged Edge for Verzuz.

Slim and Mike are here to continue the legendary legacy of 112 and make sure that R&B lovers will always be able to celebrate the group.