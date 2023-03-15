New Music: Alex Vaughn & Muni Long – IYKYK

R&B singer Alex Vaughn released her EP “The Hurtbook” last year and it was met with raving reviews thanks to her musicality, songwriting and her ability to touch on different topics. The LVRN signed artist is now set to release a deluxe version of the project called “The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack”. The new three track EP includes features from Ari Lennox, Summer Walker as well as Muni Long who is featured on the new single “IYKYK”.

The upbeat record was first premiered by Alex Vaughn a few weeks ago on stage as she is currently on the road with Ari Lennox on the “age/sex/location” tour.

When we interviewed Alex Vaughn a few weeks ago, she talked about the creation of “The Hurtbook” and how it all came together: