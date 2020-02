Roc Nation artist Angelica Vila has linked up with Jacquees for the 90’s R&B influenced duet “Why”.

Angelica is currently working on her debut project which will be released via Roc Nation and Republic Records. She was originally discovered by Fat Joe and he’s been mentoring her on her path to stardom.

Jacquees most recently appeared on the Lil Duval record “Nasty” with Tank.