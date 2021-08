R&B’s best kept secret Anna Moore returns with the brand new single “Hot Summer Night”. The singer has become a personal favorite of ours since we first discovered her music a few years back. Each single she has released has only made us further impressed.

The new single “Hot Summer Night” is no exception. Moore’s lush vocals truly shine over the breezy and enchanting production.

In case you missed it, Anna Moore released her most recent project “The Light” back in 2020.