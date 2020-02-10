Annale Half of It Musiq Soulchild
New Music: Annalé – Half of It (featuring Musiq Soulchild)

Singer Annalé jumped onto our radar a few years back for her work with the legendary Stokley of Mint Condition. Not only did he produce her single “Showtime”, but he joined her for a duet on the song “Back of My Hand”. Needless to say it was a stunning introduction to the South Korea/New York bred, Los Angeles based artist.

She now returns with a new exciting duet on the new single “Half of It” featuring Musiq Soulchild. The collaboration comes following a performance by the pair on Annalé’s home South Korea late last year.

The song just builds on the anticipation we have towards her upcoming debut album. Stay tuned for more details on when it will release.




