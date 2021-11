BJ the Chicago Kid shares the latest edition of his weekly “BJ Wednesdays” with the new song “6 Months”.

The song finds BJ singing about the start of a love affair and the ups and downs that come along with it. “6 Months” was produced by duo Social House who gave the song a lullaby backdrop.

This is the second installment of this year’s “BJ Wednesdays” segment following the first offering “Smooth” last week.