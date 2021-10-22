New Music: BJ the Chicago Kid – Smooth

Fall under the spell of BJ the Chicago Kid’s romantic groove on his brand new single “Smooth”.

The singer marks a return to his weekly “BJ Wednesdays” song giveaways for his fans with the new track.

The new drop follows in the footsteps of his most recent project release “4 AM ” EP.

“Smooth” was produced by longtime collaborators Jairus “JMo” Mozee and Charlie Bereal and marks a return to BJ’s original R&B formula that helped him establish his brand.

Enjoy “Smooth” and be sure to check back each Wednesday for new music from BJ the Chicago Kid.