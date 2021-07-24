BJ the Chicago Kid Releases New EP “4 AM” (Stream)

BJ the Chicago Kid reintroduces himself as an independent artist with the release of his new EP “4 AM’.

The project features four all new songs along with guest appearances from Eric Bellinger and Lucky Daye, the latter who is featured on the EP’s first single “Make You Feel Good”. BJ adds about the EP title:

“I am naturally a night owl, and for creatives that stay up like me, 4 am in the morning is like the magic hour where all your best ideas flow. These songs are without a doubt some of my strongest!”

Prior to this, BJ had released his album “1123” back in July 2019.