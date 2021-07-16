New Music: BJ the Chicago Kid – Make You Feel Good (featuring Lucky Daye)

Soul brothers BJ the Chicago Kid and Lucky Daye link up for the new single “Make You Feel Good”. This song is included on BJ’s upcoming independent EP “4 AM” which will release on July 23rd via his M.A.F.E. Music label.

The sensual ballad was produced by Bongo ByTheWay and serves as the third and final installment of “BJ Wednesdays!” The new song came with the surprise announcement of the upcoming EP. BJ adds about the title of the project:

“I am naturally a night owl and for creatives that stay up like me, 4 am in the morning is like the magic hour where all your best ideas flow. These songs are without a doubt some of my strongest!”

The EP will mark BJ’s return to music as an independent artist since the release of his Grammy nominaed album “1123” from 2019 on Motown Records.