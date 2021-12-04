New Music: BJ the Chicago Kid – Snowflakes

BJ The Chicago Kid helps us bring in the cold weather with his chilling new single “Snowflakes” featuring Susan Carol.

On the somber tune, BJ the Chicago Kid recounts a lost love and a relationship that has come to an end.

The release comes on the hells of his latest EP “Three” which he delivered last month.

It was also recently shared that BJ the Chicago Kid garnered a Grammy Nomination for his rendition of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me” which features PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon & Charlie Bereal in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category.