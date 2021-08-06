New Music: Bobby V. – Like This (featuring Santos Silva & King Kanja)

Bobby V. return with the new Summer anthem “Like This” featuring Santos Silva and King Kanja.

The singer has also released a visual to along with the song. The beach theme of the video perfectly compliments the song which should instantly have you feeling the chill vibe.

In an exclusive interview we conducted with Bobby V. earlier this year, he introduced us to his artist Santos Silva who you can hear featured on this track.

We also spoke with Bobby V. and his original producers Tim & Bob for an epic interview to discuss their origins together.

Sit back and relax and get into Bobby V’s latest hit “Like This”.