New Music: Bobby V. – Reply

Bobby V. has just dropped his new single “Reply”. The song is the lead single off his upcoming album “Appetizer” which will be entirely produce by himself.

Prior to this “Appetizer” album, Bobby had been working on his album “Sunday Dinner”. The project looks to still be in the works and will come out after this upcoming project.

Along with his own solo career, he launched his label Veltree Music Group. We talked about all of this in an interview we did with him last year. This is what he had to say about his upcoming plans: