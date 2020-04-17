New Music: Bradd Marquis – No War

Soul crooner Bradd Marquis returns with a brand new single called “No War”. The self produced song is his first offering since his 2017 hit single “Who Let You Go”.

The lyrics to “No War” emerge straight from the depths of the soul of Bradd Marquis. The singer shows off his triple threat talents as he wrote, produced, and vocally performed the song.

“No War” is meant to capture the essence of the frustration and concerns the world is going through today. It features a contribution from guitarist Marcus Machado as well as a vocal arrangement from Gordon Chambers.

With the new single, Marquis looks to embrace his purpose; using his platform to speak to the issues we face in the world today.