Veteran hip hop soul singer Brave Williams is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project via SRG/ILS. She’s just given us another taste of that project with the new single “Don’t Tell Me No”.

Brave adds about the song:

“This song is an unapologetic assertion of vulnerability. It gives you permission to not let your ego make decisions for your heart and a reason to say yes to love.”

The former RichGirl group member is preparing the follow up to her 2015 debut EP “Fearless”.