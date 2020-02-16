New Music: Charli Taft – Up Next

Emerging artist Charli Taft continues to churn out 90’s inspired R&B anthems with the release of her new single “Up Next”. The song was inspired by thumping hip hop beats from the likes of early Faith Evans, Bad Boy Records, and Dr. Dre.

“Up Next” is honest, bold and sexy and evokes 90’s vibes in just the right way. The music video is produced & edited by Charli herself and is heavily inspired by 90’s MTV culture, filmed on her travels in Korea, LA & Copenhagen.

The UK based artist had previously caught our attention in a similar way with her prior single “Like Me”.

While she’s not creating anthems like this, Charli Taft has also become an in demand Korean Pop music songwriter. She’s also had the rare opportunity to work alongside the legendary producer Teddy Riley.