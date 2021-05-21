New Music: Dawkins & Dawkins – In My Feelings

Dawkins & Dawkins have released their brand new single “In My Feelings”. The song is the lead single off their upcoming album “Never Gets Old”. The project will be their first mainstream R&B album after having spent their whole career making gospel music.

Even though they are moving into a different genre, the transition should be effortless for them as Eric Dawkins has been one of the most successful R&B producers over the last twenty years producing hits for Omarion, Marques Houston and Tank.

We interviewed Eric Dawkins a few months back to discuss his history in the music industry as well as some of the hits he’s written.