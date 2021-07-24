New Music: Elijah Blake – Dreams (featuring Trinidad James)

Jul 24, 2021 | New Music

Elijah Blake Dreams

Elijah Blake Dreams

Check out the brand new single from Elijah Blake called “Dreams” featuring rapper Trinidad James.

Blake allows his signature falsetto to shine over a stripped down production, while Trinidad James joins him later in the song to drop his verse.

Elijah Blake has continued to be very active since releasing his debut album “Shadows & Diamonds” back in 2015. He has released a new mixtape or EP just about each year since, and appears to be back on that trend as we look forward following the new single.

Related Posts:

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × two =

RSS
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram