New Music: Elijah Blake – Dreams (featuring Trinidad James)

Check out the brand new single from Elijah Blake called “Dreams” featuring rapper Trinidad James.

Blake allows his signature falsetto to shine over a stripped down production, while Trinidad James joins him later in the song to drop his verse.

Elijah Blake has continued to be very active since releasing his debut album “Shadows & Diamonds” back in 2015. He has released a new mixtape or EP just about each year since, and appears to be back on that trend as we look forward following the new single.