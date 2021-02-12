New Music: Frankie J – With You (Featuring Raz B & Paul Wall)

Frankie J is back with his new single “With You”. The song features Paul Wall as well as Raz B from B2K. The smooth single is the first offering from Frankie’s upcoming album “Back 2 U” which will be his first R&B album since “Priceless” back in 2006.

Over the past decade, Frankie J has been releasing music as an independent artist. He’s released music in both Spanish and English but recently decided that he wanted to return to full R&B.

Frankie told us about this “Back 2 Us” project a few months back when we interviewed him.