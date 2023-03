R&B singer Hailey Kilgore has released the new song “Some Love Song”. The record will be part of Hailey’s debut EP “Desire and Devotion” which will be co-executive produced by Adam Blackstone. The previous single “Miss U” will also appear on the project. The EP is set to come out March 17th.

Aside from her music career, Hailey Kilgore was also nominated in 2018 at Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in “Once on This Island”.