New Music: Hylan Starr & Lil Baby – Don’t Make Me Beg (Produced by Sean Garrett)

Emerging R&B singer Hylan Starr has just released his new single “Don’t Make Me Beg”. The song is produced by the legendary Sean Garrett who has created number one hits for the likes of Usher, Beyonce, Mario, Chris Brown and Ciara.

The single, which is heavily influenced by 90’s R&B, features passionate vocals from Hylan to go with Sean Garrett’s witty songwriting and lush background vocals.

Sean Garrett most recently executive produced Summer Walker’s latest album “Still Over It” including the lead single “Ex For A Reason”.