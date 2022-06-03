New Music: India Shawn – Exchange

Check out the new single and video from India Shawn for her new song “Exchange”. The stripped down ballad is a perfect display of her beautiful and sensual vocals.

She adds about the song:

“‘Exchange’ is by far the sexiest song I’ve ever written. It’s about love, pleasure, and reciprocity. As I evolve in my career and womanhood, it’s becoming increasingly important to show up as my whole self, sexy and sensual included.”

This is her first offering of new music since she released her EP “Before We Go” in 2021. That project was one of our favorites of the year, and was a great evolution of the great music she’s been giving us for many years now.

Stay tuned for more new music from India Shawn coming very soon.