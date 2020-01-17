New Music: J. Brown – Moon

Check out the latest single from emerging R&B artist J. Brown called “Moon”. The song is included on Brown’s upcoming debut EP called “Forever Yours” which is set to release on January 24th, 2020.

The song was written by J. Brown and Steve James and produced by G.C. and releases via the MoCha Entertainment label imprint. He adds about the inspiration behind the song:

“Moon is an escape place for my lady and I. It’s our comfort zone where she and I can focus on us, our love, our happiness and ultimately staying in love forever…We love that place.”

This is the follow up to his highly successful single “Give It 2 U” which has reached #16 on the Billboard Adult R&B radio charts.

In addition to the new single, J. Brown is set to join Elle Varner on her “Ellevation” tour as a special guest opener.